BBB Risk Report: Scammers Target Younger Victims

It's consumer protection week and a new scam report may surprise you with who's at risk

NATIONAL — Scams come in all shapes and sizes but anyone can be a victim: including millennial.

A new report shows that younger generations are being targeted.

From swiping…

“We hear romance scams are a big deal here.” said Heather Johnson, with the Better Business Bureau office in Fargo.

…to selling and buying…

“The millennial group is getting scammed more frequently now, losing more money than the senior group is,” said Johnson.

According to the “BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report”, 18 to 24 year olds fall for scams more often than others.

Johnson said it might be because millennials don’t warn their friends.

“It’s very hard to admit that you were taken advantage of,” explained Johnson. “It’s so important because you educate other people that way and maybe somebody else won’t fall for the same scam.”

The younger generation might not think twice about an online purchase or suspicious job application when they’re busy with school or work.

“When something on that screen pops up that says ‘you’ve been infected click here we can fix it’, they are just going to do it because they need that computer to work,” claimed Johnson. “They need those files.”

People are also falling for fake checks and money orders, as well as employment scams.

Even the number one scam that puts you at risk shows up, uninvited with tools and supplies.

“Somebody comes to your door to do a remodeling project,” said Johnson. “It’s very hard for us to say ‘no thank you’ and have them walk away.”

Johnson reminds people there’s no harm in turning people away.

Otherwise, they might overcharge you after the job is done.

If something suspicious crosses your path, the BBB reminds us it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You should call your local law enforcement or bank, if you have any doubts.

“If you call the number for the bank and ask if that’s the routing number, explain your situation,” advised Johnson. “They’re usually pretty good at saying ‘yeah, that’s not our routing number’ or ‘that’s not one of our accounts’.”

The BBB report also stated that men are more vulnerable than women in most scam categories.