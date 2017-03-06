Falcon Farming

Pesticides are controversial. See how some farmers are getting around the need for them with their feathered friends.
Emily Welker

Farmers near Phoenix are getting some help ridding their fields of pests without using pesticides to do so.

Small birds and other animals are a real problem for one family strawberry farm in Goodyear, Arizona.

To stop the small pests from raiding their berries, the Duncan family uses hunting falcons and their handlers to help patrol the fields.

It’s a sustainable approach that keeps pesticides out of the food you eat, and the farmers say it’s been successful so far.

