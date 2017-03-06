Gate City Bank, Midwest Radio: Join the Teddy Bear Posse

Stuffed animals are being collected for children who may find themselves in tramatic situations
Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, N.D. — A teddy bear can be a friend that’s stuffed with support for many children.

Gate City Bank and Midwest Radio are collecting teddy bears and other stuffed animals.

The bears will be donated to local law enforcement, so they can be given to children during traumatic situations.

There are more than 30 donation boxes in the metro, including all of the Gate City Bank locations in the metro through May 24th.

“Often times, we encounter with children or even adults sometimes in the worst times of their life,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department. “Some sort of comfort can go a little bit of a long way.”

The stuffed animals will be turned over to police agencies May 28.

