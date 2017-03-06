LIVE: Celebrating NDSU Track And Field With Bison Illustrated

Bison Illustrated Editor Joe Kerlin talks about the latest issue of the magazine

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins us live on KVRR Local News to talk about the latest issue of Bison Illustrated.

The issue highlight’s NDSU’s track and field teams, which have dominated the Summit League athletic conference for the last decade.

Kerlin also shows off other magazines that Spotlight Media produces.

You can find them for free at stores across the F-M area.

Learn more about the magazines by visiting Spotlight Media’s website.