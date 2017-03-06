Moorhead’s Herbranson Dangles his way to Am Fam Play of the Week

Moorhead's senior makes a great move to score a goal against Roseau

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds are heading back to the Minnesota state tournament for the first time since 2013.

Although Moorhead could’ve gotten through its 8AA section final against Roseau without an extra goal from Matt Herbranson, the play itself is voted on as the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, sponsored by the Darin Zaun agency.