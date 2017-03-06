Onword Together and the Unmasking Brain Injury Project

Brain injury survivors are creating masks to show what it's like living with a brain injury

FARGO, N.D. — Creativity was shown all throughout Onword Therapy in Fargo during a mask making get together.

Brain injury survivors spent the afternoon decorating masks to display at the capitol.

It is one way the North Dakota Brain Injury Network is giving brain injury survivors a chance to share their stories.

The Unmasking Brain Injury Project allows people to educate others of what it’s like living with a brain injury by creating a detailed mask.

The aim of the project is to create awareness about the “invisible injury”.

“Everyone looks fine and talks fine but yet is dealing with daily struggles,” said Nan Kennelly, a speech and language therapist with Onword Therapy. “Traumatic brain injury awareness is a way to bring that attention to these individuals.”

Onword Together is a support group for those with brain injuries and meets the third Thursday of each month.