Shelter Me Update: Keenan Finds A Foster Home

Local Animal Shelter Nursing Him Back To Health

A wonderful update on a story we brought you last month.

Remember Keenan?

The pooch that we profiled as volunteers nursed him back to health is living it up now in a foster home.

Look how happy he is running around with his friend.

Keenan had lost most of the hair on his legs, had frostbite, along with mange, but he’s coming along nicely.

The kind folks at 4 Luv of Dog rescue have spent weeks helping him heal, and he looks like the happy little fur ball he deserves to be.

He should be available for adoption around the end of this week.