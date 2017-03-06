Three UND Men’s Basketball Players Earn Conference Honors

Hooker, Crandall and Seales get Big Sky recognition

RENO, Nev. (UND Athletics) — Senior Quinton Hooker along with sophomores Geno Crandall and Cortez Seales all earned recognition Monday by the Big Sky Conference for their contributions to the Fighting Hawks’ regular season title. UND set a Division I program record with 19 regular season victories with 14 of those coming in league action.

Hooker was one of three unanimous selections to the All-Big Sky first team as he landed a spot on that squad for the second-consecutive season. Crandall was selected by the league’s head coaches to the second team, while Seales was named the league’s Reserve of the Year.

Hooker closed out the regular season with a spectacular performance on Senior Day to lead the Fighting Hawks to their first conference title since the 1994-95 season. He scored 29 points and UND won the outright title with an 83-74 victory over Portland State.

Hooker surpassed the 1,700-point plateau in the victory and ranks seventh on UND’s all-time scoring charts with 1,704 career points. The 20-point plus game was his 14th of the season and the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native averaged 20.1 ppg in 18 league contests to go with 5.2 rpg and 3.3 apg.

He closed Big Sky play with 12-straight, double-figure scoring games and shot 49 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the foul stripe.

Crandall gave UND a dynamic one-two punch in its backcourt, as he averaged a career-high 15.6 ppg and ranked fifth in Big Sky play in assists, averaging 4.3 apg. He had a pair of 31-point games in key league wins over Weber State and Southern Utah and finished with eight 20-plus point scoring games.

He shot 51 percent from the field in league play, which was tops among starting guards in the league, and his 39 steals in league action (2.2/g) were tied for the second most.

Seales averaged 6.3 ppg in his first nine Big Sky games, but came on strong in his final eight, averaging 13.3 ppg off the bench to help the Fighting Hawks go 7-1 in those contests that he played. He scored 21 points in the win over eventual second-place finisher Eastern Washington and added a season-high 23 during the overtime win at Northern Colorado.

Seales is the second UND player to earn that accolade after Jamal Webb collected the same honor following the 2013-14 regular season.

UND traveled to Reno, Nev., on Monday and will continue preparations there for its first round game at the Big Sky Tournament. The top-seeded Fighting Hawks take on the winner of the No. 8 Portland State-No. 9 Northern Arizona matchup Thursday at the Reno Events Center at 2:05 p.m. CT.



ALL-BIG SKY CONFERENCE AWARDS

First Team

Jacob Wiley, Sr., Eastern Washington (unanimous)

Tyler Hall, So., Montana State (unanimous)

Quinton Hooker, Sr., North Dakota*# (unanimous)

Jeremy Senglin, Sr., Weber State#

Victor Sanders, Jr., Idaho

Second Team

Bogdan Bliznyuk, Jr., Eastern Washington

Geno Crandall, So., North Dakota

Ahmaad Rorie, So., Montana

Randy Onwuasor, Jr., Southern Utah

Justin Strings, Jr., Sacramento State

Third Team

Jordan Davis, So., Northern Colorado

Harald Frey, Fr., Montana State

Jordyn Martin, Sr., Northern Arizona

De’Sean Parsons, Sr., Portland State

Michael Oguine, So., Montana

#Two-Time First Team selection