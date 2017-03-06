Top-seed Oak Grove Makes Region 1 Semifinal

The Grovers zipped past Maple Valley in the Region 1 quarterfinal

WAHPETON, N.D. — The top-seeded Oak Grove Grovers picked up a comfortable win in the quarterfinals of the Region 1 boys basketball tournament to end Maple Valley’s season.

The No. 9 seeded Raiders hung with Oak Grove through the first quarter before the Grovers pulled away for a 66-47 win.

Region 1 scores:

(1) Oak Grove, 66, (9) Maple Valley, 47

(4) Milnor/North Sargent, 78, (5) Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, 76

(2) Richland, 66, (7) Kindred, 56

(6) Hankinson, 72, (3) Northern Cass, 69

Region 2 scores:

(1) Hillsboro/Central Valley, 70, (8) Cavalier, 37

(4) Grafton, 53, (5) Larimore, 50

(2) Thompson, 96, (7) Hatton/Northwood, 55

(3) May-Port CG, 48, (6) Midway/Minto, 39