Top-seed Oak Grove Makes Region 1 Semifinal
The Grovers zipped past Maple Valley in the Region 1 quarterfinal
WAHPETON, N.D. — The top-seeded Oak Grove Grovers picked up a comfortable win in the quarterfinals of the Region 1 boys basketball tournament to end Maple Valley’s season.
The No. 9 seeded Raiders hung with Oak Grove through the first quarter before the Grovers pulled away for a 66-47 win.
Region 1 scores:
(1) Oak Grove, 66, (9) Maple Valley, 47
(4) Milnor/North Sargent, 78, (5) Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, 76
(2) Richland, 66, (7) Kindred, 56
(6) Hankinson, 72, (3) Northern Cass, 69
Region 2 scores:
(1) Hillsboro/Central Valley, 70, (8) Cavalier, 37
(4) Grafton, 53, (5) Larimore, 50
(2) Thompson, 96, (7) Hatton/Northwood, 55
(3) May-Port CG, 48, (6) Midway/Minto, 39