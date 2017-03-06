TSA Announces New Pat-Down Procedure

This procedure will replace the five different kinds of pat-downs used previously
Erin Wencl

 

NATIONAL — The TSA is introducing a new pat-down procedure at airports across the country…and they’re warning local police departments.

Officials with the TSA say the new pat-down procedure could be considered more invasive and cause people to file assault reports with authorities.

This procedure will replace the five different kinds of pat-downs used previously.

Officials say screeners are allowed to use both the back and front of their hands, even when searching people in sensitive areas.

The TSA is gearing up for the spring break travel season where they will expect to screen about 62 million people at airports this March.

