Big Win for the Fargo Public School District in it’s Mill Levy Election

Vote Totals Include Early and Absentee Ballots

People in the Fargo School District overwhelmingly approved the district’s mill levy plans.

In unofficial results, 6,224 votes were for the measure, while 2,274 were against it.

Just more than 73 percent of voters backed the measure.

A simple majority was needed for it to pass.

A “Yes” vote gave the district power to receive tax dollars based on the true assessed value of individual property as the city grows or property values change.

A “No” vote would have kept tax dollars collected at the 2015-16 fiscal year level.

The results of the vote will be canvassed by the Board of Education of the City of Fargo in a special meeting on Monday, March 13 at 7:30 a.m. in the District Office Board Room.