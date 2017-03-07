You Might Like
Big Win for the Fargo Public School District in it's Mill Levy Election
People in the Fargo School District overwhelmingly approved the district's mill levy plans. In unofficial results, 6,224 votes were for the measure, while 2,274 were against it. Just more than 73 percent of voters backed the measure. A simple majority…
Community of East Grand Forks Sends Off State Hockey Team in Style
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. -- If you're a member of the East Grand Forks community, then you can bet you've got some style. Students took a break from class to show their Green…
Eggs and Issues: Mayor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Addiction
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Opioid addiction is taking lives in our community. The Mayor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Addiction was the focus on this month's Eggs and Issues meeting between local leaders.…