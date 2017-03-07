Essentia Fitness: Staying Fit In The Workplace

Essentia Shows Us How To Keep Your Workplace From Sapping Your Energy By The End Of The Day

An office job shouldn’t feel like a work out, but the way you’re office is set up, may have you feeling uncomfortable at the end of the day.

An occupational therapist shows up how our office set up can put us on our A-game for everything else.

With the convenience technology has brought us we might not have to get up as much as we used to.

To prevent aches and pain, it starts with your office set up.

“Stick your elbows so they are right against your body,” explains Essentia Health Occupational Therapist Rebecca Summerer. “And if you to turn your hands that way , that’s kind of where your hands should fall at the keyboard. So for you, we probably need to raise this chair up just a little, otherwise your hands will run right into the desk.”

You can also lower your desk.

And don’t forget a foot rest if your feet don’t reach the ground.

Summerer says, “This posture is going to allow you to be the most comfortable throughout the day. The biggest thing I tell people. It’s called a back rest because your back should rest against it.”

Sitting back will give your core a break and actually make you less likely to slouch.

Now, that you’re chair and desk are good, it’s time to tackle your computer.

Summerer adds, “We want the top third of the monitor at eye level or lower. Most people tend to have them too high. And when we do that we are constantly looking up. Just a little bit which is going to cause a strain in the neck at the end of the day.

You can also try titling the monitor up a little bit.

Summerer suggests bringing your own chair in, if the one your office has doesn’t adjust for your height.

Your body will thank you!