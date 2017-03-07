Fordville Man Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

TJ Nelson

 

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities identify a Walsh County man who was killed in a crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Brent Northagen from Fordville was driving the wrong-way down the highway when he struck a bridge.

His vehicle came to rest near the edge of a creek.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened after 1:30 a.m., seven miles west of Grand Forks.

