High Winds Topple Big Rigs, Gusts Up to 60 MPH in North Dakota

Courtesy: North Dakota Highway Patrol

NORTH DAKOTA — That nasty wind has been a problem for drivers, especially in northeast North Dakota.

Five high-profile vehicles have tipped over in the region due to the strong winds.

There have been other reports of big rigs tipping over in other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says wind has gusted up to 60 miles per hour at times.

Highway patrol officials remind drivers if you cannot maintain control of your vehicle, travel is illegal.