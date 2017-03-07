HS Basketball Roundup: Oak Grove, Richland Advances to Region Final

Grovers take down Bulldogs; Colts defeat Pirates.

WAHPETON, N.D. — The Class B boys basketball region tournaments continued today. In Region 1 the top-seeded Oak Grove Grovers took down Milnor- North Sargent 78-56. In the other semifinal game Richland defeated Hankinson 76-66.

Oak Grove will play Richland on thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

In Region 2 Hillsboro/Central Valley beat Grafton 62-49, and Thompson eliminated May-Port CG 55-39. Hillsboro/Central Valley will play Thompson for the Region 2 title.