Judge Rules Against Standing Rock, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes on DAPL

The Army Corps and Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners had said the claim was lacking

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s another loss in federal court for the Sioux tribes.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has ruled against their efforts to stop the Dakota Access pipeline.

A lawsuit was brought by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes saying the pipeline threatens their right to practice their religion, which relies on clean water.

The Army Corps and Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners had said the claim was lacking.

Oil could be moving through the pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois within weeks.