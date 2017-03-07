LIVE: Telling Your Story With “The Tell”

Storytelling Event Series Wraps Up Its 5th Season In Fargo This Week
Adam Ladwig

Laura Egland, the organizer of The Tell, joins us live on KVRR Local News. The Tell is a series of events where people get a chance to share true stories in connection to a broad theme.

Potential speakers throw their name into a drawing, and eight people are selected to share a story.

The final event of The Tell’s fifth season is this Thursday, March 9th, at Drekker Brewing in Fargo.

The theme is “Roll with it.”

Find out how to get tickets by clicking here.

 

