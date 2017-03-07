Minnesota Sunday Liquor Sales to Begin July 2nd

Minnesota liquor stores will be able to open their doors on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning in July

MINNESOTA — It’s official: liquor will be sold in Minnesota on Sundays starting in July.

Gov. Dayton has signed the bill repealing the decades old ban.

His signature is the final chapter in years of efforts to repeal the Prohibition-era law.

Dayton says people across Minnesota have made it clear they want the option to buy booze on Sundays.