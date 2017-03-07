Morton County Officials Preparing to Reopen Highway 1806

TJ Nelson

 

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — Highway 1806 north of Cannon Ball may reopen soon.

The Backwater Bridge on the highway has been closed since being damaged by fires started by pipeline protesters in October.

Authorities have outlined conditions for a phased reopening of the highway.

Among the conditions: the highway must be cleaned and debris removed, and there is no threat from protesters to block the highway.

Those conditions must be met by next Monday.

The North Dakota DOT completed its initial repair work to the bridge last month.

Morton County Officials Preparing to Reopen Highway 1806

