MSUM Men’s and Women’s Basketball Going to NCAA Tournament

MSUM's men's and women's basketball teams are heading to the NCAA tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s a great time to be an MSUM basketball fan.

Both Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have made it to the Division 2 NCAA basketball tournament.

This is the first time the women’s team is playing in the tournament since the 2008-09 season.

The Dragons earned the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and the women’s team will be facing the University of Central Missouri on Friday.

MSUM’s Athletic Director says he couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve made the NCAA tournament and this is our 3rd straight year,” said AD Doug Peters. “We knew our women’s team was a little bit younger but to see those freshmen gel and just seemingly make the transition with the upperclassmen, it’s just really been a lot of excitement.”

The men’s basketball team will be playing against East Central University on Saturday at 12 p.m.