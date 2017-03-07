Spuds Hockey Gears up for Rematch with Hill-Murray

Moorhead defeated Hill-Murray 4-3 in OT earlier this season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There is only one day until Moorhead’s boys hockey team hits the road to the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament. The Spuds cleaned up in the section, winning all three games in blow-out fashion, but the state tournament is unfamiliar territory for this team.

Moorhead fell short in the section final in each of the last three seasons, so none of the players on this year’s squad have played at state. “They’ve got the best goaltender in the state, and that was a tough one to crack in our game here,” Head Coach Jon Ammerman said. “We just played them three weeks ago, so there is familiarity with the team. There aren’t a lot of secrets. We have game tape on them, and we know that they’re well coached.”

Even though the spuds may be playing at an unfamiliar level, their opponent is one they are familiar with.

Moorhead matched up against hill-murray last month and came out with an overtime win.

Ammerman knows that there is little room for error with the single-elimination format and against a quality opponent.