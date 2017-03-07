UND’s Brewster Named Big Sky WBB Coach of the Year

Brewster led the Fighting Hawks to a 15-3 conference record

RENO, Nev. (UND Athletics) — After guiding the Fighting Hawks’ women’s basketball team to another co-regular season Big Sky Conference title, UND head women’s basketball coach Travis Brewster was named the league’s coach of the year, announced Tuesday at the postseason league tournament. UND (20-9, 15-3) tied atop the conference standings and brings the No. 2 seed into tomorrow’s quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Portland State.

“The coaches in this conference are proven competitors that I respect. I’m humbled by this,” said Brewster. “Thank you to my staff for their tireless work ethic and excellent teaching abilities. It’s the players that continue to work at making the University of North Dakota proud and the community of Grand Forks special. Thank you to my family for their support.”

Brewster is a two-time winner of the award after snagging honors in 2014 when his team was also the co-winner of the regular season before steam-rolling through the league tournament and on to the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time in school history. This season, his team tied for the most conference wins in the school’s Division I era and went an impressive 9-5 in road games this year.

The Fighting Hawks have won 27 of their last 31 league games, dating back to last season and have a league-most 52 conference wins in the last four seasons combined.

He becomes the first league coach to win the award without the top seed in the league tournament since Jamie White (Northern Colorado) shared the award in 2011.

UND faces Portland State Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Central at the Big Sky Conference Tournament at the Reno Events Center.