Big Brother, Big Sister, Big Hearts

Is there room in your heart? Come to the Bowl for Kids' Sake Fundraiser and make some room for a child who needs a friend.

50 boys in the F-M metro area could use a friend. That’s how long the wait list is of young boys who are on the wait list, who don’t have fathers in their lives and who are hoping to be paired up with a mentor who shares their interests who can give them a little time and a friendly ear once every couple of weeks as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Brad Conkins is one of the men in our community who’s making that happen. A two-time Big Brother, Conkins has been mentoring for 7 years through The Village Family Service Center, and he stopped by our studio to sit down with Emily and explain what it takes to reach out to a kid, to get them engaged, and to get them to open up about the big issues in his life.

If you’d like to make a difference, the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event this week begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at West Acres Bowl, 3402 Interstate Blvd., Fargo.

Teams bowl to raise money for the program during one of two event times: 3:30 and 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the bowling events, Hornbacher’s stores are selling paper bowling pins for $1 at all Fargo-Moorhead locations in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

www.BBBSFargo.org