Downtown Fargo Master Plan Update

The City of Fargo Downtown InFocus Consultant Team Held a Meeting Discussing Their Status on the Master Plan

FARGO, N.D. — Housing affordability was one of the main topics talked about at the Downtown Fargo master plan meeting.

The InFocus consultant team hosted a public forum meeting to update community members about the downtown master plan process.

The consultants found that one of the main concerns was the demand for family housing units, senior housing and affordable housing Downtown.

“It’s about a year long process, so we’re about half way into that process,” said Nicole Crutchfield, planning administrator for Fargo. “So it’s just engaging in that dialogue to see what might be palatable and not palatable for the stakeholders so far.”

InFocus will be hosting another meeting tomorrow morning at 8 am at Fargo City Hall for those who could not attend the meeting today.