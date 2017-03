Fargo Planning Commission Approves Demolition of Rental Units Near NDSU

The Fargo Planning Commission has approved a zoning change for the $23 million project

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly two dozen rental houses near NDSU will be demolished to make way for a new student housing and retail complex.

The Fargo Planning Commission has approved a zoning change for the $23 million project.

It needs final approval by the city commission.

It’s located on the 1600 block of North University Drive, directly across from the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Twenty-one rental houses will be knocked down before construction starts this summer.

The first phase of the 109 apartment, four-story complex should be ready for use by the fall of 2018.