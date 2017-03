Fargo Police Search for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a building hit-and-run overnight.

Police say the driver of a blue Pontiac Sunfire swerved off the road and crashed into an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 12:40 a.m. and then fled.

Damage to the building was minor.

There were people inside the apartment at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.