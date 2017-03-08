Fargo Superintendent Thanks Voters for Helping Schools Move Forward

In a growing city, Dr. Schatz says the passage of this mil levy will help keep Fargo schools afloat

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Public School officials are rejoicing and thanking the community after a “Yes” vote passed the district’s mill levy.

More than 70% of voters approved the plans, allowing the district to receive tax dollars based on city growth or changes in property value.

A “No” vote would have kept tax dollars collected at the 2015-16 fiscal year level.

Fargo’s superintendent says this causes no significant expansions, but thanks to voters, no major cuts need to be made.

“If this had not passed, than it would have been a real challenging budget time for us moving forward,” said Fargo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jeff Schatz. “We probably would have been looking at cuts to programs, possibly staff, because we just would not have the dollars to be able to sustain what we’re doing.”

Of the 8,498 votes, 6,224 were in favor of the mill levy.