Hit and Run Driver Damages Fargo Apartment Building

The blue Pontiac Sunfire swerved off the roadway and struck an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and then fled the scene.

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking from the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run with a building.

Damage to the building was minor. There were people inside the apartment but there were no injuries.