LIVE: International Women’s Day

The African Soul, American Heart Nonprofit Charity is Holding an Event Tonight in Honor of International Women's Day
Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talked with Deb Dawson, the president of African Soul, American Heart, about the charity.

The ASAH protects, educates, and empowers female orphans from the Republic of South Sudan.

Tonight, the ASAH will be holding a social in honor of International Women’s Day at the Revland Gallery in Fargo.

More information about the event can be found here.

You Might Like

Hit and Run Driver Damages Fargo Apartment Building

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police are looking from the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run with a building. The blue Pontiac Sunfire swerved off the roadway and struck an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street…