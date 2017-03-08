LIVE: International Women’s Day

The African Soul, American Heart Nonprofit Charity is Holding an Event Tonight in Honor of International Women's Day

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talked with Deb Dawson, the president of African Soul, American Heart, about the charity.

The ASAH protects, educates, and empowers female orphans from the Republic of South Sudan.

Tonight, the ASAH will be holding a social in honor of International Women’s Day at the Revland Gallery in Fargo.

More information about the event can be found here.