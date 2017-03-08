Local Women Respond to Congressman Cramer

The Representative said women wearing white pantsuits at the president's address looked "silly"

FARGO, N.D. — People all around the world are coming together for “A Day Without a Woman” as part of International Women’s Day.

The same people that organized the local women’s march in January, called for people to show off their red and support solidarity for women.

Women met downtown and posed for a group picture, including Moorhead Mayor Williams.

Organizers say they plan on sending the photo to North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer in response to his comments about women at the President’s address to congress.

He said their choice of bad–looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton was weird.

“At the President’s address, there was a large number of women that were wearing white in honor of the Suffragettes and he kind of made a negative comment about it and thought it was disrespectful, when I think it was the opposite,” said Maren Day Woods, local Women’s March organizer.

She says she plans on continuing the momentum from the Women’s March in the Fargo–Moorhead area.