Moorhead Sends Off State Hockey Team

Moorhead High School Ice Hockey Players Get Escort and Cheered on by Students as They Leave For the State Tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fire trucks and police sirens were heard throughout Moorhead as Moorhead High School’s hockey team left for the State tournament.

The team made a lap around Horizon Middle School as they were escorted out of town by the police.

Students and parents held Moorhead High School flags and signs up outside of Horizon Middle School as the team drove by.

One student said going to state was well deserved.

“I’m actually glad they are because they’ve been working hard and harder every day,” said Horizon student Olivia Brissett.

The 2017 Minnesota Boys High School State Tournament will take place in the Twin Cities.

The team will play their first game in the tournament tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The last time Moorhead High School’s ice hockey team made it to the state championships was in 2013.