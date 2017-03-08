NCAA Wrestling Seeds Released: Ream grabs No. 6, Rodriguez No. 9

The NCAA Wrestling Tournament begins March 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NDSU Athletics) — The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship brackets were revealed Wednesday, March 8, for North Dakota State University 125-pound Josh Rodriguez, 133-pound Cam Sykora, 157-pound Clay Ream, 165-pound Andrew Fogarty and 285-pound Ben Tynan.

The NCAA tournament is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Rodriguez, a redshirt senior from Guadalupe, Calif. (Righetti H.S.), is making his third straight trip to the NCAA Championships. He placed second at 125 pounds at the recent Big 12 Championships to earn an automatic qualifying berth.

Seeded No. 9 this year, Rodriguez (23-2) is scheduled to face Wisconsin’s Johnny Jimenez (15-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Rodriguez is 3-0 against Jimenez including wins at the 2014 and 2015 Midlands Championships. Rodriguez is 5-4 in two previous trips to the national tournament.

Ream, a redshirt junior from Wentzville, Mo. (Holt H.S.) is making his third straight trip to the NCAA Championships. He placed second at 149 pounds at the recent Big 12 Championships to earn an automatic qualifying spot.

Seeded No. 6 this season, Ream (24-4) is scheduled to open with Penn’s May Bethea (24-9) at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Ream was the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner last year and has been nominated again this season. Ream has a 3-4 record at the national tournament in two previous appearances.

Sykora, Fogarty and Tynan are each making their first appearance at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Sykora (25-6) is scheduled to square off with No. 16 seed Kevin Devoy (20-7) of Drexel in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Sykora, a redshirt freshman from Wheaton, Minn. (Wheaton H.S.) went 3-1 at the Big 12 Championships to claim third place and earn an automatic qualifying spot.

Fogarty (22-11) is scheduled to face No. 9 seeded Chandler Rogers (20-6) of Oklahoma State at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Fogarty, a redshirt freshman from Jordan, Minn. (Scott West H.S.) placed sixth at the Big 12 Championships. Fogarty received an at-large bid to the national tournament.

Tynan (18-6) is schedule to meet No. 3 seed Ty Walz (22-2) of Virginia Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Tynan, a senior from Kennewick, Wash. (Hanford H.S. / Highline C.C.) went 2-2 to finish fourth at the Big 12 Championships to earn an automatic qualifying spot. Tynan is 0-2 against Walz in his career.

North Dakota State with 5.5 points was tied for 44th at the 2016 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships team standings.