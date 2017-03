North Dakota Amtrak Passengers Stranded Nearly 12 Hours…and Counting

The conductor of the train in Rugby told passengers the snowbank was about 25 feet high and 200 feet long

COURTESY: WADE LINGHOR

NORTH DAKOTA — Two Amtrak trains are stuck in deep snow near Devils Lake and Rugby.

An official with Amtrak tells us one train became stuck this morning around 6 a.m. and the other was stalled around 7:30.

There are around 200 passengers on the trains.

They say all system functions on the trains are up and running and everyone is being served dinner.

Crews are working to clear the snow from the tracks.