Sen. Franken Talks Health Care, Medicaid and “Right to Bear Arms”

He spent the rest of his day giving interviews to talk about his opposition to Republican's new health care plan

WASHINGTON D.C. — It was a day of both fun with colleagues and serious topics for Minnesota Senator Al Franken.

Franken said after a pretty grueling and divisive election year, his annual hotdish contest brought a little fun to the halls of Congress.

He spent the rest of his day giving interviews to talk about his opposition to Republican’s new health care plan.

Franken said Obamacare can be saved by fixing the health exchanges.

He said the new House plan cuts taxes for those at the top and will make health care less affordable for the rest.

He said it’ll cover less and put a cap on Medicaid.

“Which is a bad idea,” Sen. Franken said. “Fifty percent of our nursing homes…people in our nursing homes are covered by Medicaid in Minnesota. It’ll also shorten the solvency life of Medicare.”

Franken played host during his seventh annual hotdish competition between members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation.

The winning dish was the “Right to Bear Arms Hotdish” by Congressman Collin Peterson.

And yes, the dish actually had bear meat, from a bear shot in Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, the host didn’t get a chance to taste it.

“I was doing some interviews and it was announced that the contest was over and the media could be free to sample the food and…they’re animals.”

Franken joked that he was glad Congressman Tim Walz didn’t win since he has already won three times.

You can find a link to all of the hotdish recipes by clicking here.