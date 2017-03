SoyNut Butter Co. Issues Recall Over E.coli Concerns

NATIONAL — I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter is being recalled after nine states report people becoming ill from E-coli poisoning.

SoyNut Butter company officials say they are recalling I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter in all of its varieties as well as all varieties of I.M. Healthy granola products.

In a statement on the FDA’s website, it says interviews with those who became ill cause them to believe it is from these products.

The recall is being issued regardless of the “Best By” dates marked on the packaging and the company is asking consumers to throw out all product and do not eat it.

The recall is voluntary and company officials said they want to be “cautious” when it comes to public safety.

At least 16 people have become sick, resulting in eight hospitalizations so far.

Five of the ill are suffering from Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a type of kidney failure.