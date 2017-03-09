Bethany Retirement Living Holds Open House for Grace Point Wing

FARGO, N.D. — An open house at a new retirement living center in Fargo welcomed many seniors.

The Grace Point wing at Bethany Retirement Living was finished last October.

Officials say they’re having the open house now since they usually get more new tenants in the spring.

They say the living center has hundreds of staff with a wider range of tasks than most living centers.

“We recognize that we work where our people live, they don’t live where we work,” said Grant Richardson, who is with the development and community relations department. “Knowing that we’re coming in and providing assistance to whatever they need. We have all levels of care.”

There are 58 units in the new wing.

Each floor has its own common space, fitness center and access to the diner, chapel and movie theater.