Bracket: Shanley Girls, Davies Boys advance in the State Tournament

West Region owns the East except for top seeds

BISMARCK, N.D. — Shanley’s girls basketball team snuck past Bismarck in the first round of the North Dakota Class-A girls basketball tournament 64-54.

The Deacons will match up against Bismarck Century at 1:00 on Friday with a trip to the state final on the line.

Davies boys entered the tournament undefeated but faced a scare as Bismarck lost by only two points. The Eagles trailed by one with 40 seconds left before Jake Paper added a layup to put his team up for good.

Boys Class-A scores:

Davies, 58, Bismarck, 56

Minot, 74, West Fargo, 64

Bismarck Century, 80, Shanley. 49

Dickinson, 83, Sheyenne, 68

Girls Class-A scores:

Shanley, 64, Bismarck, 54

Bismarck Century, 81, Wahpeton, 53

Mandan, 84, Devils Lake, 59

Davies, 56, Bismarck Legacy, 62