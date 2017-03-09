Disney on Ice Comes to the Fargodome

Disney on Ice Will be at the Fargodome Thursday Night Through Sunday Afternoon

FARGO, N.D. — You don’t have to travel to Disney World to experience a show full of your favorite Disney characters.

Disney on Ice opens tonight at the Fargodome.

“They can expect to see a little bit of everything,” promised Laura Chavez, an ensemble skater for Disney on Ice. “We have the classic princess stories like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and also the more modern stuff like Princess and the Frog, Tangled and Frozen of course.”

The skaters rehearse two weeks before going on tour.

Ryan Coombs portrays Ariel from the Little Mermaid and said watching Disney movies also helps her channel her character.

“Growing up, it was my favorite one so I feel very well studied,” said Coombs. “It’s so much fun to get to go out there and portray this character that I loved growing up.”

The skaters said this performance is for people of all ages.

“It’s for everyone,” added Coombs. “Boys, girls, young and old.”

“Disney does touch everyone’s lives in one way or another so it’s fun to bring that magic to life and see everyone’s reactions to it,” said Chavez.

The skaters said the audience helps fuel their performance.

“It’s one of my favorite parts of this job,” said Coombs. “Going out there as this character and getting to hear their reactions and hear them singing and shouting out Ariel along with all the other princesses as well, it’s really fun for me.”

Disney on Ice brings the Disney magic to Fargo–Moorhead.

“You know some people can’t go to Disney World or can’t do things like that,” said Coombs. “To be able to bring that magic to all of the families here in Fargo for two hours, just take them away from the real world and just into the Disney world is just something really special.”

Performance schedules and ticket information can be found here.