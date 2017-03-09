Get Your Thinking Caps On…the Bounty Hunt Has Begun!

The grand prize for the bounty hunt includes a hotel stay and dinner in downtown fargo

FARGO, N.D. — It’s like an escape room, but with no walls and instead there is a pot of gold at the end.

Puzzled FM and the Downtown Community Partnership have teamed up to bring the first ever Bounty Hunt to the metro.

Thirteen different stores hold unique mind puzzles.

Once you think you’ve solved the puzzle, you enter the answer online and are entered to win different prizes.

The grand prize is a stay-cation package at the Radisson.

“You’re going to need to look at items and kind of come up with a code,” said Kay Cameron, who is a co-owner of Puzzled FM. “It’s either going to be numbers, letters, some kind of phrase or word, something like that.”

For a list of participating locations you click here.

The hunt ends on St.Patrick’s Day.