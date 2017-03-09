Interpretive Dance at City Council Meeting Goes Viral

The city invited performing artist Sara Juli in an effort to promote the mayor's "Arts in Chamber" series

PORTLAND, Maine — Well….art.

It’s all relative…right?

You don’t have to tell that to anyone at a Portland, Maine City Council meeting.

The city invited performing artist Sara Juli in an effort to promote the mayor’s “Arts in Chamber” series.

What Juli performed…won’t soon be forgotten.

Juli performed what she calls “Shadow Artist” and she uses the entire room as her stage, dancing, spinning and flailing her arms about while panting out the words “Have you ever tried so hard to do something that it paralyzed you?”

Not even people’s laps were safe from the “Shadow Artist” as she climbed on an unsuspecting person in an almost plank position.

Juli said her interpretive dance is to show how an artist can be paralyzed by fear and stage fright.