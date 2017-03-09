Moorhead Fans Cheer on Hometown Team…Shhh…Don’t Tell the Boss

Many requested to not be on camera because they were supposed to be at work
Nick Broadway

MOORHEAD, Minn. — O’Leary’s Pub in Moorhead was packed with fans cheering on their hometown team.

We caught up with fans right when the game was tied one to one.

Just to give you an idea of how dedicated these fans are:

The pub had a potato bar in spirit of the mascot and two-for-one drinks for anyone wearing Spuds gear.

“Moorhead, we’re a small town but at the same time we pull together to support each other in everything,” said Seth Marts, General Manager of O’Leary’s.

Marts said he’s been to many of their state tournaments in the past and is happy to be an active part of the Spuds community for this year.

