ND Lawmakers Looking to Make Drastic Budget Cuts

The shortfall is blamed on the slumping oil and agriculture economies
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota legislators have some tough cuts ahead.

Newly updated forecasts show a $46.3 million drop in previously expected tax collections.

The current two-year budget period ends on June 30.

The state treasury is also forecast to take a $103 million hit for the next two-year budget.

The shortfall is blamed on the slumping oil and agriculture economies.

Lawmakers have been holding off on major spending bills until they knew how much money would be available.

Gov. Burgum says the work ahead will be one of the biggest challenges ever faced by state lawmakers.

Related Post

President Trump’s ‘Oops’ on Keys...
New Convention Center in the Works for West Fargo
Lynnette’s Story: Surviving a Heart Attack S...
Fargo Police Departments Says Watch Out for Counte...

You Might Like

Disney on Ice Comes to the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. -- You don't have to travel to Disney World to experience a show full of your favorite Disney characters. Disney on Ice opens tonight at the Fargodome. "They can…