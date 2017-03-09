ND Winter Show in Valley City Still Popular Despite Struggling Economy

How the Agriculturial Economy is Effecting the State Revenue and the North Dakota Winter Show

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City promotes agricultural business and hope to expand the agricultural culture.

Now even though this show is still a popular event, the agricultural economy has been on the downfall for the past couple of years.

The state revenue estimates are due today and North Dakota lawmakers are bracing themselves for bad news due to the oil and Ag economy.

North Dakota’s expected tax collection has already dropped $50 million so far this year.

“The Ag economy is definitely not what it was a few years ago,” said Brad McKay, who is the director of commercial exhibits. “As a farmer myself, I can feel the pressure, but there’s a lot of optimism in the countryside right now and that’s really been reflecting here lately.”

McKay said even though the agricultural economy has suffered, the North Dakota Winter Show still has a good turnout of guest attending.