More Snow on the Way for Western, Central North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA — Western and central North Dakota are in store for more winter weather as many people continue to dig out from the blizzard.

Snow is expected to develop on Friday and they could get another half a foot.

These pictures are from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

They were taken on Highway 281 between Minnewaukan and Highway 2.

Winds gusting to 60 miles per hour pushed the heavy snow into huge snowbanks in some locations.

The snow was so high near Rugby, that an Amtrak train became stuck for 13 hours on Wednesday.