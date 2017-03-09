Watch LIVE! Minnesota DNR EagleCam

DNR officials say there could be three chicks by the weekend
TJ Nelson

 

MINNESOTA — The chick has arrived!

The Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam showed that the first chick of 2017 came into the world this morning.

Biologists were concerned that the first egg might not hatch, as it was left in the cold for quite some time immediately after hatching.

A second egg has a pip, a scientific term for the hole a chick makes, that is getting larger.

DNR officials say there could be three chicks by the weekend.

Click here to go to the EagleCam.

Related Post

Setback for Real ID Law in Minnesota
Fire Tears Through Nordic Fiberglass Plant in Warr...
Have You Bought Arctic Glacier Ice? You Could Be ...
Six Injured in Manufacturing Plant Explosion in Mi...

You Might Like

Disney on Ice Comes to the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. -- You don't have to travel to Disney World to experience a show full of your favorite Disney characters. Disney on Ice opens tonight at the Fargodome. "They can…