Bounty Hunt Brings Riddle-Chasers To Downtown Fargo

Puzzled FM Bringing 13 Business Together For Hunt

Kay Cameron with Puzzled FM joins the KVRR Local News morning show.

She’s organizing the first ever Downtown Bounty Hunt.

You can find riddles at 13 local businesses.

Once you solve them, you can enter submit the answers online to enter to win prizes.

The grand prize is a “staycation” at the Fargo Radisson.

Find out more information at the Puzzled FM website by clicking here.