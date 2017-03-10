Dilworth Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana

Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says there were 14 separate packages of pot inside the vehicles' spare wheel wells. The marijuana was found during a routine inspection.

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO-AM) – Police are investigating the discovery of 217 pounds of marijuana stashed inside new vehicles at the Dilworth Auto Yard. The vehicles had been transported to Dilworth aboard a BNSF freight train.

Police are not saying if they know where the drugs came from, or where they were intended to be sent.

Sharpe says the street value of the pot is about $272,000.

The investigation remains open.