AM FAM HS Play of the Week Nominees: March 10

Davies' Paper or Maple Valley's Killorn for AM FAM HS POTW.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s American Family High School Play of the Week is brought to you by the D.J. Colter agency. The nominees come from the hardwood during vital moments in the playoffs.

In Class-A girls basketball, Davies’ Alyssa Paper finishes a lay up in transition and draws the contact for the foul.

In Class B boys basketball, Maple Valley’s Carter Killoran has a few blocks in Maple Valley’s loss to Oak Grove.

You can vote for the Am Fam HS Play of the Week on our Twitter page @KVRRSports or under the sports tab of our website. The winner will air on Monday night.

Related Post

West Fargo’s Moton Swats her way to HS Play ...
EDC BBB: Davies Routs Red River, Sheyenne Upsets W...
American Family Insurance HS POTW Nominees 12-30
Davies, South-Shanley Come out on Top in Scheels H...

You Might Like

Students Learn Saudi Arabian Culture at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. -- Saudi Arabian culture was celebrated all throughout NDSU. Students and faculty got an exclusive taste of what Saudi Arabian culture is like during the Saudi Day Exhibition. Those who…

Dilworth Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO-AM) - Police are investigating the discovery of 217 pounds of marijuana stashed inside new vehicles at the Dilworth Auto Yard. The vehicles had been transported to Dilworth aboard a BNSF freight train. Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe…