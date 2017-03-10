AM FAM HS Play of the Week Nominees: March 10

Davies' Paper or Maple Valley's Killorn for AM FAM HS POTW.

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s American Family High School Play of the Week is brought to you by the D.J. Colter agency. The nominees come from the hardwood during vital moments in the playoffs.

In Class-A girls basketball, Davies’ Alyssa Paper finishes a lay up in transition and draws the contact for the foul.

In Class B boys basketball, Maple Valley’s Carter Killoran has a few blocks in Maple Valley’s loss to Oak Grove.

You can vote for the Am Fam HS Play of the Week on our Twitter page @KVRRSports or under the sports tab of our website. The winner will air on Monday night.