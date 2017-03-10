Guardian Angel Human Trafficking Operation Results in Multiple Arrests

Undercover operations targeted adults agreeing to engage in sexual activity with minors.

Nine men are under arrest after an undercover investigation into sexual activity with minors.

Fargo Police say during the week of March 6th the department participated in Human Trafficking training and two Human Trafficking undercover operations.

The Guardian Angel Human Trafficking operations targeted adults agreeing to engage in sexual activity with minors.

Operations took place in both Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota.

The result was nine total arrests, one in Grand Forks and eight in Fargo.

The men arrested include: 42-year-old Dan Durr of Fargo, 29-year-old Jimmy Tenwah of Fargo, 32-year-old Merennage Salgado of Fargo, 26-year-old Grant Goodsell of Halstad, Minnesota, 50-year-old Veran Kapaun of Fargo, 42-year-old David Jablonsky of Bismarck, 41-year-old Aaron Davidson of Fargo, 21-year-old Dramane Berte of Fargo and 47-year-old Robert Griggs of Reynolds, N.D.

Durr is the CEO and president of Don’s Car Washes. Davidson is the general manager and partner at The Apartment Movers, Inc.

All of the arrests were for Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity, a Class A Felony.

A Class A Felony is punishable up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

As a result of this sting Grand Forks Police arrested one suspect.

Robert Joseph Griggs, 47, of Reynolds, was arrested for Patronizing a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity.

This offense is a B Felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Charges were forwarded to the Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office.

This operation was conducted via electronic means and no actual victims were exploited in this case.